Arkansas Adds Blake Ford to Help With Kickoff Unit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Arlington (Texas) Lamar Class of 2022 kicker Blake Ford with a preferred walk-on offer.

Ford, 6-1, 210, will be the replacement for Vito Calvaruso, who transferred to Wisconsin following the regular season. Ford has an extremely strong leg and gained the PWO on Saturday while on an unofficial visit to Arkansas.

Ford announced his decision on Twitter tonight. Ford owns a 4.0 grade-point average and was an Adidas All-American.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for 73-yard field goal.

Class of 2022 Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alphretta King’s Ridges Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, South Florida Transfer, Suwanee North Gwinnett, Ga.

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr., 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Randall Dennis Jr. committed earlier Tuesday.