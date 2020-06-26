Arkansas Adds Bentonville’s Payton Simpson to Preferred Walk-on Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Bentonville offensive lineman Payton Simpson to its preferred walk-on class.

He is set to begin his career now with the Hogs. Simpson, 6-4, 335, spent his sophomore season at Shiloh Christian before transferring to Bentonville for his final two seasons. He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about his decision.

“I’d like to thank God who brought me here and now it’s my turn to put in the work to contribute to the team,” Simpson said. “It’s beyond a dream come true. It’s surreal. I’ve been a Razorback fan since day one.”

Simpson turned down offers from Southwest Baptist, East Central, Highland (Kan.) Community College, Mount St. Joseph’s and Mary-Hardin Baylor to attend Arkansas.

He is one of at least 17 preferred walk-ons in Sam Pittman’s first class.

Braden Bratcher, QB, 6-0, 185, Pulaski Academy

Cade Pearson, QB, 6-3, 223, Kilgore (Texas) College

Donte Buckner, RB, 6-1, 192, White Hall

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Beau Cason, WR, 6-4, 205, Shiloh Christian

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Payton Simpson, OL, 6-4, 335, Bentonville

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 220, Little Rock Christian

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

George Caratan, P, 6-2, 221, Michigan Transfer