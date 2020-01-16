Arkansas Adds Another Four-Star Quarterback to Visit List

FAYETTEVILLE — Loganville (Ga.) Grayson Class of 2020 quarterback CJ Dixon will visit Arkansas the Jan. 24-26 weekend.

Dixon, 6-6, 215, is a four-star recruit with ESPN and a three-star with the other major recruiting services. He committed to Illinois on July 26, but then opted to decommit on Dec. 12. He helped lead his team to an 11-2 record as a senior and drew praise from Adam Carter, his high school head coach.

“He can make every throw on the field,” Carter said. “He can get out of some situations with his feet, but he likes to sit back in the pocket.”

Carter said Thursday he’s unaware of any other official visits for Dixon at this time, but several schools have started recruiting him again after he decommitted from Illinois.

As a senior, Dixon completed 169 of 315 passes for 2,434 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Among his offers are Colorado, Colorado State, Alabama, Ohio State, Purdue, UCF, Illinois, Maryland, Baylor, Georgia, Florida and South Alabama.

Among the other quarterbacks known to being recruited by Arkansas are former Florida Gator Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238; Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175; former Houston Cougar D’Eriq King, 5-11, 195; and Miami (Fla.) Central three-star Katravis Marsh, 6-5, 205.

Franks is slated to be at Arkansas this weekend, Hornsby and Dixon the Jan. 24-26 weekend and then Marsh on Jan. 31-Feb. 2. At this time, no visit date for King has been confirmed.

Arkansas returns senior Jack Lindsey, sophomore John Stephen Jones and redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson.