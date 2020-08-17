Arkansas adding walk-on forward Brandon Kimble from Mississippi Valley State

LITTLE ROCK — A source within Arkansas men’s basketball program told Hogville.net in late July that the Razorbacks were considering adding Mississippi Valley State transfer Brandon Kimble as a walk-on, and the same source confirmed on Monday that Kimble is in fact planning to walk on for the 2020-21 season.

Kimble (6-7 forward) has not yet arrived on campus according to the source. The senior-to-be started 8 of 29 games played as a junior at MVSU in ’19-20 and averaged 4.8 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game.

Prior to transferring to MVSU, Kimble played at two junior colleges — Mississippi Delta Community College as a sophomore in ’18-19 when he averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Pearl River Community College as a freshman.

Once he makes it to Arkansas, Kimble will be the third walk-on on the team as he’ll join Emeka Obukwelu (6-8 senior forward) and Bryson Moorehead (6-8 freshman forward).

It will also give Arkansas 15 players total when counting the 12 on scholarship.