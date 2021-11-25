Anthony Evans Talks Decision to Choose the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans gave Kenny Guiton and Arkansas a little bit more to be thankful for on Thanksgiving with his commitment.

Evans, 6-0, 160, committed to Arkansas and went public with it on Thanksgiving. Evans announced it on Twitter.

Evans talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I chose Arkansas because I felt like, one, it was the best place for me and my family to go,” Evans said. “The love down there is very different than everywhere else especially being they don’t have an NFL team. Arkansas Football is one of the main things they support down there.”

Evans has been to Arkansas at numerous times on unofficial visits including the latest being at the Hogs’ win over Mississippi State.

“The coaching staff showed a lot of love,” Evans said. “The fans showed a lot of love to me so that’s another thing that led me to going there and taking my talents there.”

Evans was recruited by Guiton. Evans obviously impressed Guiton and the Razorbacks with his speed. Evans talked about what he will bring to the group of receivers at Arkansas.

“I’m a speedster,” Evans said. “I’m a 4.3 40 guy. That’s what I am and what I’m going to bring to Fayetteville.”

Evans chose the Hogs over TCU, UTSA, Houston and Texas Tech. He also had offers from Liberty, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, Arkansas State and Iowa State. Evans admitted the Arkansas wins over Texas (40-21) and Texas A&M (20-10) played a role in his decision as well.

“It was crazy,” Evans said. “I ain’t going to lie. I know a lot of people associated with Texas and Texas A&M.”

This season in 10 games, Evans caught 35 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns with a long of 65. He rushed 15 times for 115 yards and a touchdown with a long of 26. He completed his only pass he attempted for 23 yards and returned a punt 70 yards.

Click here for his highlights.

Arkansas’ Class of 2023 Commitments

Anthony Evans, WR, 6-0, 160, Converse Judson, Texas

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

