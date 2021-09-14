Anthony Brown Makes College Decision, Great News For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Milan (Tenn.) Class of 2022 three-star athlete Anthony Brown has committed to Arkansas.
Brown, 6-2, 190, chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. In all Brown had 35 offers.
Brown took an official visit to Arkansas during the June 4-6 weekend. He celebrated his birthday while at Arkansas that weekend. That visit led to his commitment today.
“The visit was great,” Brown said. “I saw a lot of stuff. The coaching staff is tremendous, the strength and conditioning program is tremendous. From my point of view, everything looked good. I saw a lot of stuff that’s pulling me in. I liked it, I liked it a lot.”
When he was at Arkansas he was hosted by safety Jalen Catalon. Brown, who plays all over the field for Milan, talked about his future position with the Hogs.
“They’re recruiting me to play Cat’s position, middle field safety,” Brown said. “It’s a big expectation to live up to, for sure. He’s done a lot that most people can’t do in their whole career, so those are some big shoes to fill.”
As a junior, the versatile Brown completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 96 times for 927 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns.
On Friday, Brown and Milan will take their 2-2 record to face his friend and future teammate Brownsville Haywood cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175. Lewis and Haywood are 3-0 on the season. Both Lewis and Brown were among the 56 recruits in attendance to watch the Hogs defeat Texas 40-21 this past Saturday.
Brown was recruited to Arkansas by Sam Carter who coaches the secondary along with Barry Odom.
“That’s my guy, man,” Brown said. “Best DB coach, hands down, regardless of SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, he’s the best around, for sure.”
Brown brings Arkansas’ commitment total to 18.
Click here for highlights.
Class of 2022 commitments
James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 211, Little Rock Parkview
Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 185, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 185, Clarendon
Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon
Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville (Ga.) Lee County
Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-5, 295, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers
E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 330, Joe T. Robinson
Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 295, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes
Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-6, 290, Maumelle
Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle
JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland
Mani Powell, LB, 6-3, 225, Fayetteville
Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville (Texas)
Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian
Myles Rowser, DB, 6-1, 185, Belleville (Mich.)
Jaylen Lewis, DB, 6-2, 175, Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood
Anthony Brown, DB, 6-2, 190, Milan (Tenn.)
Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 215, Cambridge (Wis.)