LITTLE ROCK — As expected, Arkansas freshman Anthony Black is entering the 2023 NBA Draft and forgoing the remaining three years of his college playing eligibility. He made his announcement live on ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

Black (6-7 guard, Duncanville, Texas) was an All SEC second-team selection and an SEC All Freshman team honoree in 2022-23.

Black was often the team’s fixer as he kept things in order at both ends of the floor. The unflappable rookie lead guard was as good as advertised, and more. Based on his body of work prior to arriving in Arkansas, it came as no surprise that Black led or was in the top two on the team in per-game minutes (34.8, led the team), scoring (12.8 points, second on the team); rebounds (5.1, second on the team / minimum 10 games); assists (3.9 per game, led the team and fifth in the SEC); and steals (2.1, led the team and third in the SEC).

A unique defender because of his size and athleticism, Black was third on the team in total blocks (22) which easily led all backcourt players. He shot 45.3% shooting from the field, including 30.1% from 3, and 70.5% from the free throw line.

Black is the ONLY Razorback, ever, to record 450-plus points, 180-plus rebounds, and 140-plus assists in a season (data courtesy of Hogstats.com).

Black’s back-to-back 26-point games in the Maui Invitational in late November got the attention of college basketball national pundits as he led all scorers in the event (22.3 points per game) while being the only Razorback to earn all-tournament honors. It also earned him SEC Freshman of the Week recognition.

Black started all 36 games for Arkansas and scored in double figures in 24 of those outings.

Among the top-rated incoming college freshmen in ’22-23, Black lived up to the billing and departs the college game with mostly 2023 NBA Draft first-round lottery-pick projections.