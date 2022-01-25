Another Name Working Way into Possible D-line Job at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Much of the speculation from sources on the defensive line job at Arkansas has centered around former Missouri assistant Brick Haley, but another name has also emerged.

Eastern Kentucky defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeremy Hawkins has been at the school since January, 2020. He had previously worked on the staffs at Mercer, LSU and Alabama-Birmingham. Sources indicate Hawkins could emerge as the favorite at Arkansas. He draws high praise from EKU Coach Walt Wells on the official athletic website.

“I had several people reach out to me about Jeremy and the job he did at UAB, LSU and Mercer,” head coach Walt Wells said. “He came highly recommended from all those programs. He does a great job of developing young talent and getting involved as a positive role model in their lives. Jeremy has a strong reputation as a recruiter as well.”

In 2021, Hawkins oversaw a defensive line that helped Eastern Kentucky post a 7-4 record. The team ranked 15th nationally in red-zone defense and totaled 22 sacks and 66 tackles for loss. Four defensive linemen garnered All-ASUN recognition. Eastern Kentucky allowed just 10.1 points per game in the second half and Hawkins was named to the AFCA’s 35 Under 35 list.

In 2019, Hawkins was the defensive line coach at Mercer. There, he recruited Alabama and Georgia.

Hawkins was the assistant director of player personnel at LSU during the 2018 season. His responsibilities included all aspects of recruiting, coordinating recruiting areas for all coaches, and discovery and evaluation of all prospects.



Hawkins served as the assistant defensive line coach and director of player personnel at Alabama-Birmingham during the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.



During the 2014 season, Hawkins was the head coach and defensive coordinator at Middle Georgia State College. In 2012 and 2013, he was the defensive line coach at Dublin High School. His college coaching career began as the running backs and tight ends coach at the University of Central Oklahoma during the 2011 season.



Hawkins was a four-year letter winner at Troy.

