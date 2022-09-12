FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior forward Anna Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Podojil provided three of Arkansas’ six goals this week in the team’s 3-3 tie with No. 13 BYU, and the Razorbacks’ 3-0 shutout at Grand Canyon.

In the match against BYU, Podojil assisted in the first goal of the game then netted her own in the 18th minute. At GCU, she scored the game-winning goal and notched her seventh career brace.

Podojil led the SEC this week in goals (3), points (7), points per game (3.50) and goals per game (1.50) and led the Hogs in goals (3), points (7) and shots (8).

Anna is three goals away from tying the program’s all-time career goals record (44). Her seven points this week puts her career total at 107, which ties the program’s all-time points record set by Parker Goins last season.

Podojil and the Hogs will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 16 to open SEC play at Mississippi State. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.