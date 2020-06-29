Andrew Chamblee Among Nation’s Best in 2022, Arkansas High on His List of Possible Schools

MAUMELLE — Maumelle High School Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee was among the top recruits at Saturday’s Monster Camp.

Chamblee, 6-6, 285, participated in the camp and went through all the drills. Afterward he talked about how it went.

“I’m guessing it went pretty well since I’m with the top performers today,” Chamblee said. “I felt really good about all my times and everything today.”

Chamblee was one of 208 campers and admitted it felt good to be doing some football work following months of COVID-19 shutdown.

“Get out and do something yes sir, yes sir,” Chamblee said with wide smile.

Chamblee was offered by the University of Arkansas on Sept. 21, 2019. Of course the new staff at Arkansas re-offered him as well. Chamblee said Saturday he has regular contact with the coaches at Arkansas.

“It goes good,” Chamblee said. “They told me to call them and they wished me a happy birthday last week.”

Chamblee’s father, Jonathan, has had a big influence in his life. Chamblee said Saturday his dad makes sure he trains regularly and stays humble. Maumelle was 8-3 in 2019, but Chamblee thinks even bigger things are on the horizon this fall.

“We’re coming for a ring this year,” Chamblee said. “We’re chasing a ring.”

Chamblee currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, Missouri, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Arkansas. He talked about who are his favorites.

“That’s kinda hard,” Chamblee said. “I would probably have to say Virginia Tech, Arkansas and probably Nebraska.”

As far as a timeline, Chamblee has given that some thought.

“I will probably make my decision at the end of my junior year,” Chamblee said.

Chamblee is hoping the COVID-19 doesn’t prevent the 2020 season from being played.

“I’m wishing we could get a season,” Chamblee said. “If we get at least eight games that would be good.”

Click here for highlights.