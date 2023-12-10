FAYETTEVILLE — Former Eastern Michigan tight end Andreas Paaske has committed to Arkansas following a weekend official visit.

Paaske, 6-6, 255, announced his decision on social media Sunday morning. He talked about what he liked on the visit.

“It was great, it was great,” Paaske said. “It was a great opportunity to come here and see something else than the group of 5. What I came from was not the greatest, but they had great heart. I didn’t think that I could find a different place than Eastern that was just as good. I like it a lot.”

Paaske talked about what appealed to him on his visit.

“This place, I don’t know exactly how to describe it, but it’s different,” Paaske said. “It’s different, it’s a family. It seems like a family. The coaching staff here are great human beings and they want to win. I met some of the players, the starting right tackle from last year, he was my host here. I love that dude. He’s a great dude, hard-working, and that’s definitely something I could see myself being a part of.”

Like Hjalte Froholdt, Paaske is from Denmark. He has talked to former Razorback Froholdt.

“We talked a little bit,” Paaske said. “He said it was a great experience here and a great place to develop, too.”

How big is Froholdt in Denmark?

“He’s pretty big,” Paaske said. “We only have a thousand players in Denmark. It’s not a big community, but everybody knows who he is. He’s a big-time athlete. It is pretty cool.”

At Arkansas, Paaske will get a chance to play in the SEC against the best competition.

“That’s definitely a goal of mine,” Paaske said. “That’s why I chose to enter the transfer portal, was to come here and play with the best and against the best,and compete.”

Paaske, who is from Copenhagen, Denmark, caught four passes for 39 yards this season. That followed the 2022 season when he grabbed 10 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns.