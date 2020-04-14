Alexis Tolefree Expected to be Selected in the WNBA Draft on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Alexis Tolefree is expected to hear her name called on Friday night during the WNBA Draft.

Tolefree had a big season at Arkansas helping Mike Neighbor’s squad to a 24-8 record. They were gonna get to add to that record in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The WNBA Draft will begin at 6 p.m. Central Friday. It consists of three rounds. Tolefree is rated the No. 22 prospect in the draft by ESPN.

“Size and strength are question marks, but Tolefree is dynamic in transition, fearless and has unlimited shooting range,” said Charlie Creme.

At Arkansas this season, Tolefree played and started all 32 games. She averaged 16.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.47 steals. She shot 42.3 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from behind the three-point line and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. The 5-foot-9 Tolefree played high school basketball at Conway and then was at Jones County (Miss.) Community College before inking with the Razorbacks.

The WNBA has 12 teams so the draft will include 36 picks. A mock draft by ESPN has the Los Angeles Sparks selecting Tolefree at No. 34 which is considerably below the No. 22 ranking they have for her.

Among the other top SEC players expected to be picked are Texas A&M shooting guard Chennedy Carter as well as South Carolina’s pair of point guard Tyasha Harris and power forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.