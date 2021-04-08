Alex Bacchetta Receives Offer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster Class of 2022 punter Alex Bacchetta has received an offer from Arkansas.

Bacchetta, 6-3, 205, announced the offer on Twitter Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks join Virginia in offering the nation’s No. 1 punter and No. 7 kicker. Virginia offered him on March 6. Jamie Kohl’s Kicking Camp has the following evaluation of Bacchetta.

“Bacchetta had another dominant performance at Kohl’s UC Challenge in January of 2021. His frame and leg speed separate him from the rest of his peers. The ball jumps off his foot and he had an impressive showing in both kicking and punting. Bacchetta’s punting should only get better as he continues to master his drop and rhythm. Bacchetta is currently more mature athletically and just stronger than others his age in both kicking and punting. Bacchetta’s “A” ball is better than anyone else in the 2022 class at this point. He will be a power five scholarship player!”

Arkansas currently has redshirt junior Reid Bauer, freshman kicker-punter Cameron Little, senior George Caratan and redshirt senior Sam Loy punting this spring. In addition, Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep’s Patrick Foley is a preferred walk-on scheduled to arrive in the summer. Little and redshirt junior Matthew Phillips are handling the placement duties this spring. Sophomore Vito Calvaruso kicks off.

In 2020, Bauer punted 39 times averaging 43.5 yards, Caratan 16 times averaging 45.4 and Loy five times averaging 35.2 yards.

