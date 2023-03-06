FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted a pair of Aledo (Texas) Class of 2024 cornerbacks on Saturday during a Prospect Day.

Jaden Allen, 6-0, 165, and Chris Johnson, 6-1, 175, helped lead the Bearcats to a 14-2 record in 2022. They are being recruited by Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson.

Allen is a four-star recruit who decommitted from Texas on Feb. 25. As a junior, Allen had 48 tackles, 34 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered. Woodson and Wilson made a strong impression on him.

“Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson are super cool can definitely see myself playing for those guys,” Allen said.

Arkansas offered Allen on March 4. He talked about what he likes about Arkansas in addition to Woodson and Wilson.

“Talking to all the coaches and coach (Sam) Pittman and getting the offer,” Allen said. “Very high on the coaching staff and is great they are really recruiting me.”

Allen has a long list of offers and has some other schools he’s set to visit and check out including Tennessee, Alabama and USC. He has set an official visit to Arkansas for the June 17 weekend.

As a junior, Johnson had 33 tackles, including 26 solo, two for loss. Johnson had two interceptions, seven pass breakups and recovered a pair of fumbles. Johnson talked about the highlight of Saturday’s visit.

“Meeting with all the coaches, especially Coach Pittman, and taking pictures with my best friends,” Johnson said.

The visit obviously helped with Johnson which is something he went more into about how.

“I already had Arkansas high on my list and this visit moved them up higher in the rankings,” Johnson said.

Like Allen, he was impressed with the secondary coaches.

“Coach Wilson is the coolest dude I’ve ever met, he’s funny and keeps it real,” Johnson said. “I feel a Father-Son/ Friend-Friend relationship in the works.”

Johnson has other upcoming visits.

“I will be visiting Arizona State on March 16th, Texas State March 25th and Louisville Spring game in April,” Johnson said.

His father Chris Johnson Sr. was a cornerback at Louisville in 2001-02. He then played in the NFL from 2003-12. His father was a seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2003.