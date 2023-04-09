FAYETTEVILLE — One of the deepest positions on the Arkansas football team is running back.

The team has juniors Rocket Sanders and AJ Green, sophomore Rashod Dubinion and redshirt junior Dominique Johnson with a talented freshman on the way. Following Saturday’s practice, Green talked about the depth, new offense and much more.

“All of our running backs — obviously as y’all saw last year — are going to be able to back each other up and get thrown in the game and get us what we need to get,” Green said. “We’re all like a 1 running back, really. If we were to go on different teams, we would probably be 1s. That’s just how we are. We love each other and we’re always going to back each other up, but we’re always going to play hard. That’s just what we do.”

Never was the depth more apparent than the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Sanders was injured early in the game. Dubinion and Green did an amazing job replacing him while helping the Hogs to a 55-53 three-overtime win over Kansas. Green had 13 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 30 yards. Dubinion also had a big game rushing 20 times for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 19 yards.

“It was definitely fun getting more touches,” Green said. “Obviously, it was bad that Rock went down that game but, like I said, we have these other running backs, and we’re going to jump in. We’re going to be thrown in the game, and we’re going to get what we need to get. So, it was definitely fun.”

Green talked about where he feels the Hogs offense is at after 11 practices this spring under Dan Enos.

“I would say for the running backs, actually as a whole team, I think we’re doing great,” Green said. “We’re putting in new plays still, but sometimes we go back to the plays we learned at the beginning, and we have to refresh our memory sometimes. That’s where some of the MA’s come in. But once we’re back to running everything, I think we’re fine honestly.”

Green and the running backs will get a chance to show what they have accomplished this spring on Saturday when the Hogs hold their last spring scrimmage that will be open to the public.

“Just the work we’ve been putting in and what the new offense looks like, what our whole new defense looks like,” Green said. “We’re like a whole new team out there.”

Green hopes the offense looks more like it did on Saturday than the previous one when Sam Pittman declared the defense the winner.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Green said. “The coaches always talk about how… Well, Coach Pittman, at the end of practice he’ll say ‘This side of the ball dominated’ or ‘This side of the ball needs to do better.’ Last Saturday, I don’t remember him saying too much about it, but the defense did have a lot of good plays. Obviously the offense did, as well. But today we picked it up more — higher intensity, more energy, playing more physical up front. But that comes with also learning the new plays and getting more reps, so we’re still working and getting better.”

As far as learning new plays and stuff, Green feels the offense has handled the installs of Enos pretty well this spring.

“I’d say it’s going really well,” Green said. “I mean, it’s kind of similar to what we did run, but it’s a lot more details. The signals and stuff, the boards, it’s something we’ve just got to get used to, but we’re still learning. We’re doing better and better, and still installing new plays and stuff. I think it’s going really well.”

The spring game will be Saturday at noon in Razorback Stadium. The admission is free.