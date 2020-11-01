Aggies KO Hogs 42-31 in College Station

A veteran Texas A&M offense, lead by senior quarterback Kellen Mond, shredded Arkansas’ defense, handing the Hogs their first lopsided loss since the season opener against Georgia. Arkansas failed to force a turnover and had no answer for the Aggies on the ground or through the air in a 42-31 loss in College Station.

A&M took the ball first. After a quick first down Arkansas forced the Aggies to punt. The Hogs started play just inside their own 15 and reeled off their first touchdown drive the season on an opening drive of a game. It went twelve plays for 87 yards aided by 35 yards on the ground by Feleipe Franks who hit Treylon Burks on a six-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with the point after.

A&M responded quickly. Mond was a perfect four for four passing on a 75 yard drive which ended with a 35 yard touchdown catch by Ainias Smith to tie the game with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.

Arkansas promptly went three and out and the Aggies were in business again after a 41 yard punt and an 11 yard runback. The Hogs lost Jalen Catelon on a targeting call on what turned out to be a 58 yard touchdown drive. Smith covered the final 15 yards on the ground for a 14-7 A&M lead with :34 left in the quarter.

Arkansas managed a 44 yard drive in response but it ended on a missed 48 yard field goal attempt which appeared to be partially blocked as the Hogs special teams woes continued. The Aggies then took the ball 69 yards in 11 plays with Mond hitting Alen Wydermyer on a 6 yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead with 6:43 left in the half.

With their backs to the wall the Hogs answered with a 75 yard touchdown drive triggered by a dramatic 4th down pass, with one second left on the shot clock, as Franks found Burks for a first down to the Texas A&M 15. Franks completed the drive with a one-yard scoring toss to Tyson Morris as the game tightened to 21-14 with 4:07 until halftime.

But the Hogs’ defense had no answer for the Aggies’ offense. Mond picked Arkansas apart with a combination of passes and runs. Isaiah Spiller made it a 28-14 game with a six-yard touchdown run. Arkansas wasted a 43 yard drive just before halftime when A.J. Reed missed a 49 yard field goal.

Arkansas started the 3rd quarter with a 58 yard drive ending in a 34 yard field goal for Reed cutting the lead to 28-17. But it was the same story when the Aggies offense took the field. Mond became the all time passing leader at A&M on a drive that ended with 15 yard touchdown strike to Wydermyer. Midway through the 3rd quarter the Aggies held a commanding 35-17 lead.

Arkansas’ next possession stalled out on its own 43. After a 38 yard punt A&M began another drive, this time on Aggies’ 32. Yet another touchdown drive was powered by the running game. Freshman running back Devon Achane scored from 30 yards out and the lead zoomed to 42-17.

Early in the 4th quarter the Hogs’ offense finally got untracked again. Franks capped a 75 yard drive with a 16 yard strike to Burks for his second touchdown catch of the game. It was 42-24 with 13:09 left in the game.

The Hogs’ defense then stopped the Aggies offense on three straight possessions and Rakeem Boyd put the Razorbacks on the board a final time with seconds left on a 14 yard run. Boyd lead all rushers with 100 yards on 18 carries. Franks was 23/31 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Mond was 21-26 for 260 yards and three touchdowns.