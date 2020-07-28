Adrio Bailey Talks Decision To Sign With Hungarian Team

Former Arkansas forward, Adrio Bailey, has signed his first pro contract to play overseas with the Oroszlanyi Sport Egylet Lions of the Hungarian A Division.

Bailey says, “I knew I didn’t want my career to end the way it did. So I just prayed about it. Couple teams were interested and I just picked the one that was the best fit for me.”

After spending his entire college career with the Razorbacks, it came to an abrupt end following the first round of the SEC Tournament. Bailey says, “it was hard when it all hit. Then I went up to my room and talked with my pops. As days went on though, it was like this too shall pass. So I just got back to work.”

Even though his career at Arkansas is over, Bailey says the staff has always supported him and continues to help him.

“I’m so grateful for that group of guys,” says Bailey. “Because I assumed like if they just left me and I would sign this contract, I would not know what to do. Like people to contact and stuff I need.”

For more from Bailey, watch the full interview above.