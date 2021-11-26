Add it to the Trophy Case! Hogs Take Battle Line Rivalry with 34-17 win

The Battle Line Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri kicked off on Friday afternoon.

The Hogs got on the board first with a 36-yard field goal from Cam Little in the first. The Tigers added a FG of their own to the scoreboard before the end of the quarter to tie the game.

Towards the end of the 2nd quarter, the Hogs finally found the endzone after a 1-yard run by Rocket Sanders, following a 43 yard reception by Treylon Burks.

Missouri added three more before going into halftime to make it a 10-6 game.

In the Hogs 2nd possession of the 3rd quarter, KJ Jefferson connected with De’Vion Warren for 55 yards, then a 4-yard touchdown run by Trelon Smith extended the Hogs lead 17-6.









Later in the 3rd, Jefferson hit Burks for a 52-yard strike, and the Hogs led 24-6. After another Cam Little field goal, Arkansas led 27-9 with 11:44 left in the game.

Montaric Brown picked off Connor Bazelak, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run from Rocket Sanders to put the Hogs up 34-9.

Arkansas will find out what bowl game they will head to after the conference championships next weekend.