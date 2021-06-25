A Trio of Class of 2023 Four-Star Tight Ends Checking Out Arkansas This Week

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains hasn’t been on the job long at Arkansas, but he is turning some heads considering the trio of Class of 2023 four-star tight ends visiting this week.

Bixby (Okla.) High School’s Luke Hasz, 6-3, 220, visited Arkansas on Wednesday. Hasz has approximately 30 scholarship offers and will have his choice of college when the time comes to pick one.

As a sophomore, Hasz caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-6, 215, and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 220, will visit Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas offered Easter when he was a freshman in high school. Easter has around a dozen offers with more coming in regularly.

Hamm also has a dozen offers including one from the Hogs. He was offered by the Hogs on Jan. 7. Hamm plays for a run-based offense at Eudora.

If Arkansas can land one or two of these three prizes then tight end recruiting will definitely get a grade of A+.