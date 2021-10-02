8)Arkansas suffers 1st loss of the season to 2) Georgia 37-0

The Hogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Georgia 0-0. It’s the first time the Hogs have been shut out since the Missouri game in 2018.

It’s hard to script a worse start for the Razorbacks in Athens on Saturday. Georgia quickly jumping out to a 24-0 lead after two rushing touchdowns, a blocked punt for a touchdown and a field goal. The Arkansas struggled to move the football on offense, and the one drive the had that crossed mid-field resulted in a missed field goal by Cam Little.

Again, it was an ugly start.

Penalties also dictated the flow of the game for Arkansas. At halftime, the Hogs had 8 penalties for 50 yards and only 3 first downs.

At the end of the game, Arkansas had 13 penalties for 100 yards.

The struggles offensively continued in the 2nd half. After 443 total yards a week ago against Texas A&M, the Hogs had just 143 against the Bulldogs.

The defense buckled down after the 1st quarter, only allowing a field goal in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters before giving up another touchdown and a field goal in the 4th.

Next up for Arkansas, they hit the road to travel to Ole Miss Saturday.