(6) Razorback Soccer Downs Utah Valley, Advances To Sweet 16

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sixth-seeded Razorback Soccer advanced to the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win over Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Stadium. This will be just the second Sweet 16 appearance in program history for Arkansas.

Parker Goins netted a brace while Kaelee Van Gundy connected on a long-distance blast to send the Razorbacks to the next round. The Razorbacks tallied 13 shots on the afternoon and put seven of them on frame. Arkansas ‘keeper Hannah Warner made four saves between the posts. The three goals netted by Arkansas are the second most that Utah Valley has allowed in a single game this season.

How it Happened

>> Anna Podojil sent a ball to the back post and Goins beat her defender to redirect the pass in the 41st-minute to open the scoring. That goal tied Goins and A. Podojil for the team lead with seven goals apiece this season.

>> McKenna Saul applied high pressure on the Wolverines’ backline and deflected a pass that Goins intercepted. Goins went one-on-one with the ‘keeper and put a lefty shot away from the penalty spot.

>> Van Gundy sent a one-timer off the crossbar from just outside the box. The rebound hit the UVU goalie in the back and went into the net for a 3-0 Arkansas lead.

>> Utah Valley got on the board after splitting the Razorbacks’ defensive line and putting away a shot to the near post in the 73rd-minute.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will face the winner of (11) Santa Clara/Ohio State in the Third Round on Wednesday, May 5th at 8 p.m. CT. The matchup will be played at WakeMed Field in Cary, North Carolina.