5 Keys For Arkansas Win Against Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas and Ole Miss battle in a key SEC game tonight in Oxford’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels are coming off a loss to Memphis while the Hogs topped Portland State in Fayetteville last Saturday. Ole Miss took this game in Little Rock 37-33 last season and has won its last seven home openers.

Here’s five keys for an Arkansas victory tonight.

Get Points, Not Just Yards on Offense

Last week, Arkansas moved the ball accumulating 395 yards of offense, but could only manage 20 points against Portland State. The Ole Miss defense will be much better than the one the Razorbacks faced last week. But the Hogs need to produce points and not come away from trips to the red zone empty handed. Against Ole Miss, Arkansas needs to try to get the ball in the end zone and not have to settle for field goals either.

Create Turnovers, Not Commit Them

Last week, Arkansas did a good job protecting the football and also creating them. Arkansas picked off three passes last week. That was compared to only five the entire season last year. Arkansas also only had one turnover last week, but that did come in the red zone when they had a chance to put some points on the board before intermission. Arkansas can’t afford to lose the turnover battle on Saturday.

Gain Momentum Early, Don’t Let Up

Last year, Arkansas jumped out to a 27-10 lead in the first half. However, they lost Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley at running back and then Ty Storey at quarterback to injuries. That allowed the Rebels to seize control of the momentum then complete the comeback. Boyd was having a huge game last season before being injured. He had 109 yards on seven carries, Storey had 70 on nine attempts and Whaley 12 rushes for 67 yards. In 2017 in Oxford, Ole Miss jumped out to a big lead and then saw Arkansas complete the comeback winning on the final play of the game. But Arkansas can’t count on that happening again. It’s important to take the Ole Miss crowd out of the game early.

Get Solid Play on Offensive Line

Protect the quarterback. Give him time to find his receivers and don’t allow him to get hit repeatedly. Arkansas’ offensive line did a good job of that last week only allowing one sack and giving Ben Hicks time to throw. However, the competition level is dialed up several notches tonight.

Make Ole Miss One Dimensional

If the Rebels are able to run the football with ease it will be a long night for the Razorbacks. They allowed Ole Miss to run for 224 yards last season and pass for 387 more. They can’t allow the Rebels to pile up 611 yards of total offense or even anything near that. If Arkansas can make Ole Miss earn everything they get on the ground they should have a good shot at getting out of town with the victory.