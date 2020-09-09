5 Defensive Line Recruits to Watch as Hogs Try to Add to Haul

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 19 commitments for the Class of 2021, but only one of those play on the defensive line.

Vian (Okla.) defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, is an outstanding player who should fit in well with the Hogs. However, Arkansas is hoping to add 2-3 more defensive linemen to the class.

Here’s a look at five targets who could be among the ones joining Wright.

Cameron Ball, DT, 6-5, 300, Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities

Was going to announce decision on Sept. 22, but has decided to put it off a little longer. Ball had hoped to take some visits and see the various colleges he’s interested in. He has 40 offers and recently narrowed that down to five. They are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arizona State and Illinois. As a junior, Ball finished with 57 tackles, six sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a recovered fumble. Will open his 2020 season on Sept. 19 against North Clayton (Ga.). The Skinny: I still think this comes down to a Georgia Tech or Arkansas decision. He hopes to see Fayetteville before making a decision and if he can make it out here that will greatly help the chances of the Hogs.

Jerrell Boykins, DT, 6-4, 290, Gonzalez (La.) East Ascenstion

In an interview on July 25 Boykins was elated that Derrick LeBlanc had offered him. He has several offers, but was hoping to get to take some recruiting visits before making his decision. Boykins feels he can play all four defensive line positions. While he’s open as far a college, he did name five who have offered him that he likes. Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kansas and Memphis were the schools he named. The Skinny: If the Hogs miss on Ball they will likely turn up the heat even more on Boykins. There’s a chance both Ball and Boykins though could end up in Arkansas’ class.

Albert Regis, DT, 6-1, 300, La Porte (Texas)

His team will open the season on Sept. 25 against Deer Park (Texas). Regis is a very powerful and dominating interior defensive lineman. On Aug. 21, Regis narrowed his long list of colleges down to Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Houston. The Skinny: He is athletic enough to play tight end and even some fullback on offense. Colleges wish he was taller, but he is a priority for the Hogs. If I had to pick right now might say Texas, but Hogs are on him hard.

Javon Nelson, DE, 6-3, 265, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

He just released his Top 5 with Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State on the list. His team is 2-1 this season and faces Smyrna (Tenn.) this week. He has 16 tackles, nine solo, five for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. The Skinny: A defensive end while most of the targets are more inside players. From same city as wide receiver Trey Knox. Hard one to call right now.

Alex Lemon, DE, 6-5, 275, Iowa Central Community College

A big-time defensive end from the JUCO ranks. He had been committed to Oregon State for a few months, but then decommitted last month. Arkansas offered him on July 8 and is one of the schools in the mix for him. Tennessee is among the schools also in the picture. Auburn and LSU have also offered him from the SEC. Arizona State is on him and several other key defensive linemen across the nation. The Skinny: This kid can dominate a game and if Hogs put priority on an older end he is the likely main target.