FAYETTEVILLE — Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman had a good visit to Arkansas this weekend and left Fayetteville impressed.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 165, provided feedback on how the visit went afterward.

“I really liked it,” Bethel-Roman said. “I felt like part of the family here. I like the people around here. I don’t really care for a big environment. Like how do I explain it? A big city? I don’t really care about that. I just care about the organization and the family around it. Coach (Sam) Pittman, he had it.”

As a junior, Bethel-Roman caught 37 passes for 892 yards and eight touchdowns. He talked more about why Arkansas impressed him so much.

“I think it’s more because of the recruits and the commits that were here,” Bethel-Roman said. ” They just didn’t BS me, they didn’t give me the run around, they just like, this is how this works, and see that you like it or you don’t.”

Bethel-Roman will announce his decision on July 4 around 4 p.m. The Hogs are battling Texas Tech and Oregon for his pledge. At Arkansas, there’s no professional teams or any other Power 5 teams.

“I don’t necessarily care in the grand scheme of things, that doesn’t even matter to me, but now that I have that option, that’s pretty cool,” Bethel-Roman said. “Just having everyone around saying, like knowing who your name is because you play for Arkansas.”

Bethel-Roman also talked about the highlight of the trip.

“I have to say the commits and the recruits that are already here,” Bethel-Roman said. “Like, they really just showed me around like no other school had. So yeah.”