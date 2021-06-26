4-Star Quarterback Tad Hudson Talks Arkansas Camp

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough Class of 2023 four-star quarterback Tad Hudson showed a strong arm on Friday at the Arkansas Camp.

Hudson, 6-2, 225, got to work with Kendal Briles while at the camp. He talked about how it went for him.

“I did alright.” Hudson said. “I didn’t throw it too bad. I had a good time working out with Coach Briles. It was fun.”

Did Coach Briles give you a few pointers that will help you improve?

“Yeah, a couple,” Hudson said. “Just let me work. Coach Mark (Cala) he was telling me a little bit, some reads in 7-on-7 and stuff.”

Hudson has been busy since the NCAA allowed camps and visits to campuses again on June 1.

“I started off with Clemson, UNC, Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and here,” Hudson said.

While it has been a busy June, Hudson now plans to take some time to enjoy the summer before football starts again in the fall.

“This is the last stop,” Hudson said. “I’m kind of excited for it to be over for a little bit, just take a break, go to the beach.”

For Hudson though Fayetteville wasn’t anything new to him since he has cousins living 20 minutes away from the city.

“No, so my cousins live here,” Hudson said. “I’ve come up to a game before, been here for a wedding and stuff.”

You have a double-digit list of offers. Any timeline on when you may make a decision?

“My list will most definitely be narrowed in a couple of weeks.” Hudson said. “I don’t know if I’ll commit before the season or after, still thinking about it, but definitely sooner than later.”

Could you see yourself playing for the Hogs?

“Oh, yes sir,” Hudson said. “For sure.”

What will be the factors when you make a decision?

“It’s pretty far, but I want the family to be able to see me play,” Hudson said. “I don’t want to have to drive too far. Good education, good football.”

In addition to Arkansas, Hudson has offers from Georgia Tech, East Carolina, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State, Texas, Kentucky, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Charlotte.

In 2020, Hudson completed 110 of 200 passes for 1,549 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown. How do you think last fall went?

“It went pretty good,” Hudson said. “We were 9-1. Had a good chance to win it, but we had 13 seniors leave early for college, so it hurt us a little bit. But we still won a lot of games.”

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

“I’m very good in the pocket,” Hudson said. “I’m a very poised passer in the pocket. I’ve got a very strong arm, I can just sling it around, make every throw on the field.”