By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson camped at Arkansas on Wednesday, gained an offer and then returned for an official visit this weekend,

Patterson, 6-6, 345, was impressed with the official visit and talked about it afterward.

“It actually went great for me, I had a great time out here in Fayetteville,” Patterson said. “It was a great experience, overall.”

Patterson talked about the highlight of the visit.

“The highlight was probably having a family competition during the pictures,” Patterson said. “That was a good time for me.”

Between the camp and then the official visit what did all this do for Arkansas’ chances of getting you?

“It really put Arkansas high on my list,” Patterson said. “It was an overall great experience and I love it here.”

Patterson was well prepared for the visits so he wasn’t surprised by anything.

“Not really, because I had been hearing great things,” Patterson said.

Patterson is being recruited by Cody Kennedy who also coached him at the camp.

“Coach Kennedy really knows what he’s talking about,” Patterson said. “I had a chance to be coached by him when I was here at the camp on Wednesday. So I trust he knows what he’s doing.”

Patterson will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. on July 4.

