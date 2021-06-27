4-Star Gentry Williams Reflects Back on Official Visit to Arkansas

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star athlete Gentry Williams just completed his official visit to Arkansas and gave it high marks.

Williams, 6-0, 170, is one of the more highly recruited players in the nation. He has a Top 6 of Arkansas, Oklahoma, USC, Missouri, Florida and LSU. He enjoyed his time at Arkansas.

“The visit to Arkansas was very enjoyable,” Williams said. “Just to spend time with Coach (Sam) Carter and the whole entire staff at Arkansas was great. They were really nice to me and my family.”

Williams was impressed by the facilities at Arkansas as well as the coaches.

“Going to the track facilities and being able to see those was great for me,” Williams said. “They are state of the art, next level and I can see why Arkansas competes highly in all of their sports.”

A teammate of his, cornerback Keuan Parker signed with Arkansas in the previous class. What has Parker told you about Arkansas?

“Keuan has always been like an older brother to me, somebody that I could lean on when it comes to stuff like this,” Williams said. ‘He just told me that Arkansas is going to keep it real with you. Everything they say is how it is going to be.

“They are going to push you to be a great man on and off the field – be it academics, the community or whatever. They are going to push you to be great. Then on the field, you have got to make sure that you handle your business.

“He has not necessarily pushed me hard because our relationship is a little bit different, but he has great things to say about Arkansas.”

As far as a decision, do you have a timeline or anything?

“I really am still with a top six and I have talked to all those schools consistently,” Williams said. “Narrowing it down to one school in the fall is probably how it is going to be.”

Did this visit help Arkansas chances of signing you?

“Most definitely,” Williams said. “I am glad I decided to take this official visit when I did. I was suppose to wait until the Arkansas-Texas game (Sept. 10-12) to take one, but I feel like this time was perfect. I am still going to come to that, but to be able to come now and spend a whole weekend and just hangout was great.”

You tore an ACL in the second game of the season. How is that coming along?

“It has been a long journey, but I am thankful for it and the road,” Williams said. “I have been grinding to get back to where I had been. Now the time is coming close to my last season, I am just thankful and I am just trying to get my mind and my body ready.”

Booker T. Washington is always a competitive team in Oklahoma. What is the outlook for the 2021 season?

“I’m going into this season knowing that I am one of the leaders of the team and I know we are going to be able to compete highly in the things that don’t require talent,” Williams said. “I am very confident in the team in that aspect of the game.

“I think if we can just get it going and try not to the best team in week one, but the best one in week 10, then we will be fine.”

Click here for his highlights.