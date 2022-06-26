By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Garland (Texas) Naaman four-star defensive tackle Markis Deal has visited Arkansas a few times on unofficial trips, but made an official visit this weekend.

Deal, 6-6, 290, gave feedback on how his official visit went.

“Really I’ve been up here a couple of times, so the only aspect I didn’t get was with the players,” Deal said. “Getting to hang out with the players and talk to them, they’re on the same page as the coaches. They really feel the same family culture that I feel, so I really got all my questions answered and had a great time here. Getting to talk to Coach (Deke) Adams and Coach (Sam) Pittman, they’re just awesome people.”

Deal holds 41 offers at this time so he can obviously choose his college. As a junior Deal had 37 tackles, 22 unassisted, eight for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, one interception, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and forced one.

He talked about the highlight of this visit.

“Probably hanging out with the teammates, the players,” Deal said. “Going out and being able to talk to them was really fun.”

Taurean Carter was his player host on the visit. Carter talked to him about the Hogs.

“All good things, really,” Carter said. “I talked to him for a while. He seems like a great player. He just got hurt so I wish him a speedy recovery, but he’s an awesome person.”

Deal talked about what he learned on this visit he didn’t know prior to visiting.

“I guess the scheme, like how their defense works and stuff like that,” Deal said. “Where I’d be playing, the stunts they do and stuff. Coach Adams went in depth in position meetings. I guess that’s really the main thing I learned, what I would be doing.”

What is next for you on the recruiting front?

“Narrow it down and then maybe a decision,” Deal said. “Maybe not, I’ve got two more visits I have to take in the fall.”

TCU and USC have also gotten official visits from Deal.

Click here for highlights.