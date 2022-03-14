FAYETTEVILLE — Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star defensive back Ka’Davion Dotson has spent the past two Saturdays visiting Arkansas.

Dotson, 6-0, 178, and four of his teammates, including four-star cornerback Deldrick Madison, were at Arkansas on Saturday. Dotson talked about how it went.

“It was good,” Dotson said. “You know, it was my second week down in a row so of course, it was good. I love the environment, love that I just feel like one – it always feels like family. Talking to coach (Sam) Pittman, just sitting down and talking to him, he reminds me a lot of my head coach from my high school right now, coach (Reginald) Samples. They’ve got a lot of similarities so I really love it down here.”

With linebacker Jordan Crook on the team and several from Duncanville visiting the past two weeks could a pipeline be developing?

“Yes sir, most definitely,” Dotson said.

That wouldn’t be a bad place for the Hogs to develop a pipeline. Duncanville dropped its opener in 2021 to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei before reeling off 13 wins in a row. They lost in the finals to Houston North Shore 17-10 to finish 13-2 and the team is loaded again this season.

Dotson, who can play cornerback or safety, talked about his favorite schools at this time.

“Oh Arkansas is definitely one of my top, yeah,” Dotson said. “Texas, I stay in contact with them. Baylor, Ole Miss.”

What does it mean to you and your teammates to have a teammate already here at Arkansas and seemingly already making a very positive impact on the field?

“It’s always good to have a former teammate,” Dotson said. “Of course, Jordan Crook, he ain’t gonna lie to me. He knows what’s going on down here already before me. He was an early enrollee so he’s already learned the program and he’s ahead of me, so why not listen to what he has to say?”

As far as recruiting ratings, Dotson has a grade of 5.8 with Rivals.com which is a four-star. He is the No. 86 recruit in the Class of 2024, No. 6 safety in nation and No. 13 prospect in Texas regardless of position. Despite the early lofty ranking Dotson isn’t changing what has helped him have so much success to this point.

“I just put my head down and keep grinding,” Dotson said. “Stay focused, stay humble, just gotta get out there for my junior season.”

Dotson is nearing 20 offers.

