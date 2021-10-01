4-Star D-lineman Kaleb James Enjoyed Arkansas’ Win Over Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James was in attendance Saturday when Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 20-10.

James, 6-5, 250, reflected back on Arkansas’ big win over the Aggies in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I think they had a really good game,” James said. “I was really impressed with their defense. They were flying around to the ball making plays.”

Arkansas has now faced three schools from The Lone Star State and defeated all three. In addition to Texas A&M, the Razorbacks defeated Texas 40-21 and Rice 38-17. That caught James’ attention.

“Yes, so Texas has a really big brand of really good football,” James said. “It really means a lot for Arkansas to come in and beat two powerhouses out of Texas.”

James has been a regular at Arkansas. He camped at Arkansas on June 19, came to the cook out July 31 and witnessed Duncanville (Texas) linebacker Jordan Crook commit in person to the Hogs.

“I really love Arkansas,” James said. “The coaching staff are really good dudes. Coach (Sam) Pittman, he’s not going to lie to you. He’s not going to beat around the bush. He will tell you straight and he’s going to make you better everyday. Coach (Jermial) Ashley, the D-line coach, he’s a great dude. Hard work and he’s going to make me better as a player.

The fans are just crazy. I think all the fans are really starting to buy in with Arkansas with what Coach Pittman has done. The facilities are second to none. They’re beautiful and the campus is beautiful.”

James and the Vikings are 3-2 on the season. James has 42 tackles, including 27 solo, 11 for loss, seven sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

“The season is going pretty good,” James said. “Just been going to practice everyday and working hard. Showing the results on the field.”

That followed a 2020 season when Nolan Catholic went 8-1. In the nine games as a sophomore, James had 57 tackles, 33 unassisted, 16 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

James has over 20 offers so far from most of the nation’s top schools. He talked about a timetable to announce a decision.

“I want to try and make it after this season,” James said. “But if not before my senior season.”

James was asked about a favorite at this time among the colleges?

“I wouldn’t say I have a favorite,” James said. “I’m just optimistic about all the colleges right now and trying to choose the right one.”

While he has been to Fayetteville multiple times in the past few months another trip may very well happen.

“Yeah I plan on making it to another game in Fayetteville,” James said.

James talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field and why he has double-digit offers already.

“I think I really get off the ball well,” James said. “I run to the ball well. I have really good punch and really good hand combat.”

Thank you @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @CoachAshDL for having me at the game today! I had a great time, congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/sCkT3fJiQd — Kaleb James💪🏼 (@kalebeazyflex1) September 26, 2021