FAYETTEVILLE — Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Deldrick Madison was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Madison, 5-11, 175, had been told several things about Arkansas by a friend and former teammate.

“It went well,” Madison said. “I’m loving it out here. Jordan Crook has told me good things and I just came to see it by myself.”

Among the things that impressed Madison was Arkansas’ facilities.

“Great facilities,” Madison said. “Main thing I like is the weight room. Great view where you can just come up here and work out and do what you’re supposed to do.”

Madison is being recruited by Dominique Bowman, Arkansas’ new cornerbacks coach.

“Coach Bowman is a good DB coach,” Bowman said. “I love his energy. I love how he’s trying to get to know us and build a good relationship.”

Madison holds over 20 offers. He was offered by the Razorbacks on April 7.

“Arkansas is a big SEC offer,” Madison said. “I love it and it’s going to be one of my tops for sure.”

Hogs went 9-4 which was marked improvement over some previous seasons. Thoughts on that?

“Where they were it looked good,” Madison said. “Wherever I come I’m trying to get a national championship myself. So wherever I land that’s where I’m aiming for. Arkansas is trying to build to get there.”

Among Madison’s other offers are Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Missouri, Baylor, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Colorado and numerous others.

Rivals.com, 247Compositon and On3 Consensus all rate him a four-star recruit.

Madison and Duncanville finished 13-2 and state runner-up in 2021. They lost the season opener to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, then won 13 consecutive games before falling 17-10 to Houston North Shore in the state championship game.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for Madison Island.