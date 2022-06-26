By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star athlete Robert Stafford is being sought by schools all over the nation and made his way to Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit.

Stafford, 5-11, 171, currently holds 44 offers and will be able to pick his college when he makes his decision. On the field, Stafford plays both ways. In 2021, he caught 42 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Stafford had 19 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss, an interception, five pass breakups and recovered a fumble.

Following his official visit to Arkansas this weekend, Stafford talked about how it went.

“It went great, it’s home,” Stafford said. “I’ve been here three times. So they’ve been recruiting me for a long time so I’m just showing the love back.”

Since he has been to Arkansas for three times Stafford talked about what he saw that was new to him.

“That you can have some fun,” Stafford said with a wide smile. “I thought it was just country, but it isn’t. There’s a lot of good stuff out here. Very chill. My type of environment.”

Stafford will choose from his 44 offers and make a decision in August. Did this visit do anything for Arkansas’ chances?

“It took it up a lot, but their chances have been up,” Stafford said. “Like I told you I’ve been here three times already. Obviously I’m interested.”

He has been to Kentucky, Miami and Oregon. It appears the Razorbacks have gotten the last visit. Arkansas initially recruited Stafford to play wide receiver, but now it’s cornerback with the option to play either side of the ball.

“At first it was Coach (Kenny) Guiton because I was a receiver and now it’s Coach (Dominique) Bowman because I switched to corner this year,” Stafford said. “I know Coach (Sam) Pittman just wants me as a player now. He’ll let me play anything I want so I know he wants me as a player.”

Stafford talked about how big it is for him that Pittman is allowing him to choose his position.

“That’s real big they’ll let me play any position I want to so I know they really want me as a player not just a certain position,” Stafford said.