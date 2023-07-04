FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star recruit Ashton Bethel-Roman for the Class of 2024.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 165, is the 14th commitment in the class. He’s rated among the Top 20 wide receivers in the nation by the recruiting services. He chose Arkansas over Oregon and Texas Tech along with offers from 20 other schools. He was impressed with Arkansas during his official visit the June 23-25 weekend.

“I really liked it,” Bethel-Roman said. “I felt like part of the family here. I like the people around here. I don’t really care for a big environment. Like how do I explain it? A big city? I don’t really care about that. I just care about the organization and the family around it. Coach (Sam) Pittman, he had it.”

As a junior, Bethel-Roman caught 37 passes for 892 yards and eight touchdowns. He joins Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Bentonville’s CJ Brown, 6-1, 185, as wide receivers joining the Hogs in this recruiting class. All three are very athletic and have outstanding speed and hands as they prepare to play for Kenny Guiton.

Unlike many of the other schools that recruited Bethel-Roman the Hogs are the lone Power 5 team in the state and no professional teams.

“I don’t necessarily care in the grand scheme of things, that doesn’t even matter to me, but now that I have that option, that’s pretty cool,” Bethel-Roman said. “Just having everyone around saying, like knowing who your name is because you play for Arkansas.”

Roman’s father is Mark who was an outstanding player at LSU. He was taken in Round 2 with the No. 34-overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Roman was the first safety and fourth defensive back taken in that draft. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers before retiring following the 2009 season.

With Bethel-Roman’s pledge the Hogs are also hoping for good news from Aledo (Texas) at 7 p.m. tonight. Aledo four-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr. 6-1, 180, will make his decision known at that time. Johnson will choose from Hogs, Arizona State and Oregon. Johnson’s teammate, cornerback Jaden Allen, is already committed to the Hogs.

Click here for Bethel-Roman’s commitment tweet.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 165, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas