4-Star ACC Commitment Camps at Arkansas, Holds Offer From the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner committed to Georgia Tech on April 16.

He was one of several athletes from Cedar Grove attending Monday’s football camp at Arkansas. Bonner, 6-2, 200. He talked about camping at Arkansas and learning from Kenny Guiton.

“It was a great camp and some great work with Coach KG,” Bonner said. “It was just great all around.”

Arkansas offered you Jan. 22 and they have a commitment from your running back Rashod Dubinion. Has he tried to recruit you to Arkansas?

“He really hasn’t tried to talk to me much, but he is my brother for sure,” Bonner said. “There is a high percentage chance that we will be will be back on the field together in college.”

Bonner does have an official visit to Georgia Tech coming up, but is hoping to take one to Arkansas as well.

“Actually my first will be this Friday to GT,” Bonner said. “I am still in the process of figuring out who else I am going to visit. Most definitely looking forward to taking one to Arkansas.”

You have about 20 offers. Whether it’s Georgia Tech, Arkansas or some other school what are you looking for in a college?

“I am looking for a great community and somewhere I can go and it will feel like home and I can play right away,” Bonner said. “Just somewhere I can feel like myself.”

How nice is it since June 1 prospects can take visits and attend camps and the such after about 15 months of it being shut down due to COVID?

“That was kind of tough, but I just tried to stay in communication with some coaches via face time since you couldn’t go on campuses,” Bonner said. “That is pretty much how it went since it just opened back up.”

Jimmy Smith is a coaching legend at Cedar Grove before leaving for a college job and now he’s at Arkansas. What are your thoughts on him?

“It is just always good to see him and he is always so welcoming,” Bonner said.

Bonner talked about what he’s working on to improve his game.

“I am just working on my ball skills, my timing and getting in and out of breaks,” Bonner said. “I am just working on my regular game, my regular stuff, just trying top get better at everything.”

“We are most definitely coming back to win it all this year,” Bonner said. “That is most definitely the goal as it is each and every year. We just want to be strong and get back to that ship.”

Click here to view his highlights.