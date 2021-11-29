4 Predictions on Where Prospects May Land in College

FAYETTEVILLE — Recruiting is heating up around the country now including Arkansas.

With the Class of 2022 virtually full the Hogs are hitting 2023 and beyond hard as well. With the full knowledge that things can change in a hurry in recruiting I’m going to predict where four prospects attend college.

Sam Mbake, WR, 6-3, 205, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, Class of 2022

A talented wide receiver who will officially visit Arkansas this weekend. Mbake caught 22 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. A four-star recruit with 27 offers. Prediction: Arkansas

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 250, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, Class of 2023

This talented four-star recruit has been to Arkansas numerous times with the latest the Missouri game this past Friday. He recently named a Top 6 of Arkansas, OU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor and SMU. He holds 22 offers. As a junior, James finished with 105 tackles, including 61 solo, 20 for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and five recovered ones. Prediction: Arkansas

I want to say thank you to @CoachSamPittman @CoachAshDL @CallieConway and the rest of the @RazorbackFB staff for making today such a great game day visit! Also happy birthday Coach Pittman🎁 #WPS pic.twitter.com/VoccyAlY6A — Kaleb James💪🏼 (@kalebeazyflex1) November 27, 2021

DeAndra Burns, WR, 5-11, 150, El Dorado, Class of 2023

This kid has speed and more speed. Super fast prospect who holds an Arkansas offer. His team will take on Greenwood on Saturday in Little Rock for the Class 6A state title. This season so far he has 39 receptions for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed 10 times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and returned five kickoffs for 78 yards. Prediction: Arkansas

Naeten Mitchell, S, 5-11, 175, Temple (Texas), Class of 2023

He has made several unofficial visits to Arkansas. Strange the Hogs are his lone offer since he has played for a very deep and talented Temple team both as a sophomore and junior. As a junior, finished with 73 tackles,11 for loss, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two recovered ones. Prediction: Arkansas

Naeten Mitchell Jr. SZN

DB 2023

GPA 3.8/Core 3.6

73 TKL

11 TFL

2 FF

2 FR

7 PBU

0 TD Allowed pic.twitter.com/lZriRLNRjj — Naeten Mitchell (@NaetenMitchell) November 23, 2021