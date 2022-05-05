FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Maintaining a two-game lead in the SEC West, the Hogs are on The Plains this weekend with an opportunity to strengthen their position atop the division.

The ranked showdown between No. 4 Arkansas (34-11, 14-7 SEC) and No. 19 Auburn (31-14, 12-9 SEC) gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, inside Plainsman Park on SEC Network+. The second game of the series will broadcast nationally at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, on SEC Network before the road trip concludes with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday, May 8, on SEC Network+.

The Hogs are going for their fourth consecutive series win over the Tigers this weekend. Arkansas has won its last three series and five of its last six against Auburn, including the most recent series between the teams on The Plains in 2019.

Schedule

7 p.m. Friday, May 6

at No. 19 Auburn – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats



4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

at No. 19 Auburn – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, May 8

at No. 19 Auburn – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.77 ERA) vs. Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.19 ERA)

Game 2

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.75 ERA) vs. Auburn RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.29 ERA)

Game 3

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.75 ERA) vs. Auburn RHP Joseph Gonzalez (6-1, 2.30 ERA)



Tune In

Friday and Sunday’s games at Plainsman Park will stream on SEC Network+. Wiley Ballard (play-by-play) & Mark Fuller (analyst) have Friday’s call, while Ballard (play-by-play) & Gregg Olson (analyst) will handle Sunday’s series finale.

Mike Morgan (play-by-play) & Todd Walker (analyst), meanwhile, will call Saturday’s nationally televised contest on SEC Network. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Series History

Arkansas and Auburn are dead even since 1992 with the overall series record tied at 48-48.

While the Hogs have been the more dominant team in Fayetteville (26-19), the Tigers control the series when played in Auburn with a 24-18 record.

The Razorbacks last swept the Tigers in Auburn in 2009.

Leading Off

The Razorbacks are 9-4 in their last 13 SEC road series over the last three seasons, having won six of their last eight conference road trips.

Arkansas, which has won 15 of its last 17 overall SEC series, is 8-4 against SEC West opponents this season, most recently taking two of three games against visiting Ole Miss at Baum-Walker Stadium last weekend.

For the third straight season, Arkansas has posted at least 14 wins after seven weeks of league play (15 in 2019 & 2021).

Arkansas is ranked first in the SEC and second in the country in fielding percentage (.985), committing just 25 errors in 45 games this season.

Two of college baseball’s best home run hitters will square off at Plainsman Park this weekend. Arkansas OF Chris Lanzilli and Auburn INF Sonny DiChiara have combined for 102 career home runs, with Lanzilli’s 48 career blasts ranking seventh most among all active Division I college baseball players.

