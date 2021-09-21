3 Tidbits Concerning Arkansas Football, Vito Calvaruso, Tyson Morris and Myles Slusher

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and 3-0 on the season as they begin SEC play this weekend.

In Sam Pittman’s second year at Arkansas, he already has Arkansas in the CBS game. When one considers Arkansas had won one SEC game in three years when he took over and coming off back-to-back 2-10 seasons what Pittman has done is incredible. Throw in dealing with COVID last spring and season it’s even more impressive.

Here’s three tidbits about Arkansas Football.

Very Underrated

Sophomore kicker Vito Calvaruso has been very impressive this season. His kickoffs have forced teams to start 75 yards away on each possession. What Calvaruso has done hasn’t escaped Pittman’s attention.

“He’s unbelievable,” Pittman said. “He’s not on scholarship. I’ve certainly talked to him about that and things. We can retro it back if we decided to go that route. It’s easy to sit here and go I’m not going to put a kickoff guy on scholarship, but whenever he goes out there and kicks it out of the back of the end zone you go ‘Man, how much is this worth?’ It’s worth a lot. We’ve had those conversations. The way he’s kicking the ball has been tremendous for us. It takes that aspect of a return game out of it. We’re going a better job. I think we averaged 43 yards net punting last week with no return yards. So, we have to continue to do that.”

Talented DB Getting Healthy

Myles Slusher was one of the prizes of Sam Pittman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas. He has battled injuries much of his time at Arkansas, but appears to be getting healthy now. He will help because he’s capable of playing all five positions in the secondary.

“Well, I think Myles Slusher can be almost as good as anybody we have on defense, and I do,” Pittman said. “He just has been injured. He’s not playing right now, even any special teams, because he’s been injured. And this guy’s got a lot of value for us. I’m just hoping he can get healthy, stay healthy. He’s healthy now… stay healthy because last year was a high ankle and this year is a ham/quad, whatever it may be. If he can get healthy, he’s a really good football player, and I think all of you will see that.”

More Praise For Tyson Morris

Super senior wide receiver Tyson Morris continues to draw praise from Pittman. Morris has stepped up and had a great start to the 2021 season. How did he improve so much in such short time?

“He’s better would be the easiest and the simplest and the truth,” Pittman said. “He’s a better football player. He’s played better this year – you could ask him – but probably ever in his career. Because he’s playing better, he’s playing more confident. I look for him to get full usage of all his talents because he’s confident. He’s made some really hard catches. I talked last week about his blocking ability. He’s playing hard. He’s become a leader. He’s become a leader off the field as well, on the sidelines. I think the bottom line is he’s not being up and down. He won’t be embarrassed that I say that. He was high-low, high-low before this year. Now he’s getting the best out of his potential because of his mental aspect toward practice and games. He’s become a leader. I’m proud of him, real proud of him.”

