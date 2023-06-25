FAYETTEVILLE — Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph three-star defensive lineman Alex Foster is one of the top targets for Deke Adams on the defensive line.

Foster, 6-5, 270, was pleased with the visit and talked about it afterward.

It went good,” Foster said. “They checked a lot of my boxes off my list I say after this visit they’re really up there.”

What was the highlight?

“Being around the other players who been here and being around other recruits,” Foster said. “Some are committed. Being around the coaches. Coach (Kelvin) Green is cool. Coach Adams is cool. It was nice overall.”

Foster said a decision could come in the middle of July and listed the teams in the hunt for him.

“Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech,” Foster said. “I think they are tied. It’s hard to rank right now.”

What makes the Hogs so high on your list?

“First off, the people,” Foster said. “Then how the coaches are. The people and the coaches.”

When it comes time to make that final decision, what will be the biggest factors?

“My development to the next level,” Foster said. “Thats going to be the most important. Like how can they can development to the next level. SEC wise, Big 12 wise, ACC wise.”

As a junior, he had 58 tackles, 11 sacks, nine pass breakups and forced three fumbles.

Click here for highlights.