3-0! Hogs take care of business against Georgia Southern 45-10

The Razorbacks took care of business against Georgia Southern to move to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2016.

It didn’t take long for Arkansas to get on the board, 1:12 to be exact, and take a 7-0 lead over Georgia Southern. It started with a nice pass from KJ Jefferson to Tyson Morris for 47 yards, and ended with a 13 yard run by Trelon Smith.

Later in the 1st, running back Dominique Johnson scored his 3rd touchdown in as many games to extend the lead to 14-0.

Jefferson connected with Morris once again, this time for a touchdown to make it 21-0.

Georgia Southern’s quarterback, Justin Tomlin, took to his feet for a 76 yard touchdown run to end the shut out and get the Eagles on the board 21-7.

The Razorbacks went into halftime with a 24-10.

The Hogs added three more touchdowns with a 91 yard pass to Treylon Burks, a 60 yard pass to Warren Thompson & a 6 yard rushing touchdown from Malik Hornsby.

Next up for Arkansas, a 2:30 kick off Saturday Sept. 25th against 7)Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.