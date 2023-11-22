FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman will be the head coach at Arkansas in 2024 and with only one game remaining in 2023 its not too early to start thinking about next season.

The SEC will see Texas and Oklahoma begin play to bring the total to 16 teams and no longer will it be West and East divisions. Just off the top, Arkansas catches a break with no Alabama, Georgia or Oklahoma on the schedule next season.

That doesn’t mean it will be an easy schedule for Arkansas, Obviously far from it, but still good for Arkansas to know those three teams aren’t on the schedule.

Just like in 2023 the Hogs will open the season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. They face UAPB on Aug. 31 to open up the season. That will be followed by a trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State Sept. 7. The first game in Razorback Stadium will come Sept. 14 when UAB rolls into town. The other non-conference game is against Louisiana Tech. The Hogs will host Tech on a date yet to be determined.

Unlike 2023, Arkansas will have four true home games in the SEC. Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee will come to Razorback Stadium. The final game in AT&T Stadium will be a home game for Texas A&M. The true road games in the SEC for Arkansas will be at Mississippi State, Auburn and Missouri.

Some key holes will likely have to filled for Arkansas including possibly quarterback. KJ Jefferson actually has one more year of eligibility, but it just seems like it would be surprising if he uses it Arkansas though he hasn’t said anything to make one assume that. It just likes an assumption maybe because before the season it was almost a given that Jefferson would be in the 2024 NFL Draft. But a down season maybe has his rethinking going to the NFL. If he uses his final season in college it could be at Arkansas or elsewhere in an attempt to boost his NFL stock. Jefferson was asked Tuesday night if he has made a decision on next season?

“I haven’t,” Jefferson said. “I’m just focused on Missouri, and after that I’ll make my decision. But right now I’m just focused on Missouri.”

If Jefferson were to leave that would make Jacolby Criswell, Malachi Singleton and KJ Jackson the quarterbacks competing for the job. Whatever decision Jefferson makes he has earned that right since he has given the Razorbacks a very good career and named MVP of two bowl games. He owns six Arkansas records at this time so any decision he makes has been earned by him.

Last season, five assistants left including both the offensive and defensive coordinator. If Pittman doesn’t make Kenny Guiton the permanent offensive coordinator then he will be given the task of hiring another for that job. He fired Dan Enos following the Mississippi State game. If Guiton isn’t retained as offensive coordinator will he go back to coaching the wide receivers where he has done an excellent job?

Pittman was asked if he likes his chances of retaining his four assistants on defense? That would including coordinator Travis Williams (linebackers), Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson (secondary) and Deke Adams (defensive line).

“Well, I feel as confident as I have the first three years,” Pittman said. “Obviously, if you do a fine job, people are going to come look at you. As they did for myself when I was an assistant, but not any different than normally. Normal, somebody is going to come in and say I’ve got a job opportunity. Somebody. It happens every year and then it’s up to me to figure out how much is it worth to keep them, or not.”

One thing Pittman has to do is figure out how to win Arkansas’ share of close games. Of the 13 losses the past two season nine have been by a touchdown or less. In the SEC there are going to be close games and you must win most of them to have a winning and successful season.

“Obviously we have,” Pittman said of putting thought into how to fix that. “I think that’s got to be our biggest study in the offseason. Did it just happen and we played really well and the last drives, what did we do? What was my decisions during the game that affected the game positive or negative? I think really we’ve got to sit down and figure all that out. We obviously do that each week per game but in totality we haven’t you know obviously this year. But we need to do that.

“And figure out … and it’s not just as simple as well, somebody’s got to make a play. There’s a lot of reasons that go into that. Really it’s not the last quarter as much as it might be you wasted four points in the first quarter. We get a pick and we settle for a field goal. Whatever it may be. How can we change that to be maybe it’s more aggressive with our play calling? Maybe we’ve got to change our roster. Maybe I’ve got to do a better job. But be brutally honest with how to win those close games. And that’s the difference. You look at Missouri, that we’re playing. They’ve really played well. They’ve blown some teams out and they’ve also won some close games, as of Saturday. So we’ve got to figure all that stuff out.”

Pittman talked about how the program can get back to a competitive edge like in 2021 when they went 9-4.

“I think we’ve addressed some of that in that you have to recruit your way out of it you know,” Pittman said. “I think that’s part of it. Obviously injuries have played a part of it as well. But everybody has injuries and everybody has an opportunity to field the best team they have via recruiting. This year we’ve lost a lot of close games and some of them we played pretty good in but we lost. But we just need to go out and … we’ve got to get the offensive line, that’s the No. 1, we’ve got to go after that. That’s the No. 1 thing. And continue to develop the guys that we have now. But I don’t look at it, and obviously you do, but I don’t look at it as non-competitive. I look at it as we’ve got to change the roster some. And I think we have all kinds of chances to do that.”

Friday is the last game, but immediately after it ends the focus will turn to recruiting, transfer portal, assistant coaching news and much more. In other words, nothing is ending on Friday concerning Arkansas Football.