AUGUSTA, Ga. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Former Razorback All-American Taylor Moore completed his second round Friday, which proved to be an advantage, but senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira had to wait until Saturday morning to finish his second round at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Moore posted an even-par round of 72, even with a double bogey on his final hole, and made the cut by two strokes with a 36-hole score of 1-over par 145.

Fernandez de Oliveira got through 12 holes at +1 and hit two shots on the par-5 13th before play was suspended Friday due to inclement weather. Unfortunately, when play resumed Saturday, he would take a double bogey on 13. Despite the tough weather conditions, Fernandez de Oliveira closed his round with five pars to finish round two with a 3-over-par 75. Overall, he was +7 (151) for his 36 holes.

Due to his winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship, Fernandez de Oliveira will also play in The Open Championship and the U.S. Open Championship later this year.