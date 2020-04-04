2021 Hog offer & Nat’l Top 35 Isa Silva says UA among 5 “main schools involved”

LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2021 point guard Isael “Isa” Silva picked up a Hog offer in late November and reportedly has Arkansas among five “main schools involved” with his recruitment, and he’s been the focus of some local marketing efforts to promote him and the Compton Magic 17U grassroots hoops squad making it to Little Rock for the Real Deal in the Rock event that was rescheduled for early June.

In a recent interview with Jacob Polachek of Zagsblog.com, Silva (6-3 point guard, Jesuit High School, Carmichael, CA, composite national No. 32 / 4-star prospect) named the Razorbacks on a short list of programs that are focused on him — a list that also includes Texas, Gonzaga, Arizona, and Stanford.

Silva spoke highly of first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who began forming a relationship with the star guard going back to his coaching stint at Nevada.

“He’s been watching me for awhile now since he used to be on the west coast,” Silva told Polachek. “Last year, he came to some of my high school practices and offered me. He’s just always keeping me posted and updated. It’s still early with them, but they’re involved.

Silva averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rbounds, and 1.0 steals in 30 games as a junior at Jesuit in 2019-20, and as a sophomore in ’18-19 he averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 22 games.

Prior to offering Silva, the Hogs offered his Compton Magic teammate — 2023 phenom Mikey Williams (6-3 combo guard, San Ysidro, CA, Compton Magic … you can read all about Mikey Williams, his 1-million-plus Instagram followers, and see his highlights by clicking the link to a story we published at Hogville.net on Nov. 17, 2019 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=698011.0).

Silva, Williams, and the Compton Magic were set to compete last weekend at the annual Real Deal in the Rock — one of the best grassroots basketball events in the nation — but due to covid-19 pandemic concerns that event has been reset for early June. If it will be played as rescheduled, the Compton Magic are still committed to taking part, according to Real Deal president Bill Ingram.

Back in November, Ingram talked about Silva’s Razorbacks recruitment and the draw to Arkansas due the state’s significant Latino population.

“From what I’m hearing, he might end up being the highest-ranked Latino player ever,” Ingram said in November. “He has a great cultural following. I’ve been told he wants to go somewhere — a traditional college town — that has a large Latino population, and he is aware that northwest Arkansas has that. That’s why he’s so excited to play at Real Deal, because he knows central Arkansas has a large Latino population, too.”

Ingram said he focused Real Deal promotional posters specifically aimed at the central Arkansas Latino community to build anticipation for Silva’s arrival (see below).