2021 Hog offer & ESPN No. 23 prospect Jersey Wolfenbarger to take unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 14

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 Hog offer Jersey Wolfenbarger (6-3 combo guard, Fort Smith Northside, ESPN national No. 23 / 4-star prospect) confirmed on Tuesday that she will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas later this month.

Wolfenbarger on Tuesday reported offers from Miami and Oregon — that latter is expected to be ranked preseason No. 1 for 2019-20 — but she also wanted to share her plans to come back to Fayetteville

“I also have an unofficial (visit) scheduled at Arkansas on Sept. 14,” she said.

Wolfenbarger has made the relatively short 45-minute trip to Fayetteville from Fort Smith in the past for unofficial visits and to attend games, and the upcoming mid-September visit will mark at least her second time to take an unofficial visit.

Including the Razorbacks, Wolfenbarger is closing in on 30 high-major offers if she hasn’t already eclipsed that mark. She took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Saturday, and she also took August visits to Texas and national champion Baylor.

Wolfenbarger had a great sophomore season in the Arkansas high school ranks, leading a comeback from a double-digit deficit before hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner over Bentonville in the 6A state title game in March while garnering MVP honors.

She followed that up with a strong spring and summer playing with 17U Arkansas Banshees as one of the top players on the national Under Armour Association circuit. She also showed well at the Team USA U16 training camp in May in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Wolfenbarger is a smooth do-it-all perimeter force who can make plays for teammates as well as create her own offense. She has grown roughly six inches — shooting up from 5-9 to 6-3 — in the last 18 months.

Linked below are: 1) a Twitter video replay of Jersey Wolfenbarger’s game-winner over Bentonville in the 6A state title game, and 2) a recent highlight reel …