2021 Hog offer & 5* Harrison Ingram to visit Arkansas on Thursday

2021 Hog offer and versatile 5-star Harrison Ingram just confirmed that he’ll arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday for a Thursday unofficial visit to Arkansas.

“I’ll get there tomorrow (Wednesday), visit Thursday,” Ingram said late Tuesday night.

Below is my Hogville.net story published on Friday, Aug. 16, confirming Ingram’s plans for an upcoming visit to Arkansas …

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Versatile 2021 Hog offer and 5-star prospect Harrison Ingram on Thursday confirmed he’s working on unofficial visit dates including Arkansas, and a source said an Ingram trip to Fayetteville could happen in August and possibly as soon as Saturday, Aug. 24.

“Recruitment going well,” Ingram said. “Still looking for times for visits.”

Ingram (6-7, 200, combo forward, Dallas St. Mark’s, 17U YGC36, national No. 16 / 5-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) was often seen playing point-forward in mid-July during the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., as Arkansas coaches watched him compete in what was the only July live-evaluation period for the various shoe circuits.

Just a few days following his stellar performances in Hoover, Ala., Ingram led his 17U YGC36 squad to an Adidas Gauntlet Finale title in Los Angeles, finishing with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in a 59-58 win over 17U Compton Magic Elite in the championship game on July 20. Ingram also showed well at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in early June while earning a spot in the Top 50 all-star game there.

Ingram has often talked fondly about his relationship with Arkansas coaches, and he hinted in mid-July that the Hogs were in good shape for an upcoming visit.

“They’re high,” Ingram said on July 12 regarding where Arkansas was ranked on his wish list of schools. “I don’t like to tell who is first, second, third, but let’s say they’re high.”

Ingram has already topped 20 scholarship offers from NCAA Divison 1 schools, a list that includes Arkansas, Kansas, UCLA, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Marquette, Florida, Purdue, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Houston, and SMU among others.

He’s also drawing interest from Kentucky and North Carolina.

“I think I’ll probably go football season, get some unofficials (during) football season, probably get in three or four,” Ingram said on July 12 regarding when he’d likely start taking visits.

With a strong and athletic frame, perimeter ball-handling and driving skill, and a high court IQ Ingram has proven to be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

Linked below is a Harrison Ingram highlight and an interview from the Addias Gauntlet Summer Championships in mid-July in Hoover, Ala, as well as a highlight reel from the Great American Shootout in April …

