2020 SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS ANNOUNCED

Our first question comes from Pork Soda who says: Spring practice will be starting soon, what can fans hope to glean that will give hope for the upcoming season?

The first thing you should look for is better coaching. If these spring practices are open to the media we'll be able see how this staff compares to the previous staff. Like are actual corrections being made or does some assistant coach just yell out, HEY, DO THAT RIGHT…and then the drill or play continues. I'd also look at the quarterback situation. Is there a clear cut leader from the start? Or do we get more of this…WE'RE NOT SURE WHO IS NUMBER ONE RIGHT NOW. EVERYBODY IS EQUAL RIGHT NOW. MIGHT BE AUGUST BEFORE WE KNOW. How about the offense Kendal Briles is installing? If it doesn't go a lot smoother than the "hammer down, left lane" thing Chad Morris tried, then we're all in trouble. You should also make note of the new 3-3-5 defense Barry Odom is installing. Supposedly there will be more pre-snap movement. More shifting or stunting between the linebackers and the D-line AT the snap. We've been told that some of the scrimmages may end up open to the fans so that would help them track the differences and changes. Hey…we're a week away so get ready.