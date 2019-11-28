2020 national Top 75 prospect KK Robinson commits to Muss, gives Hoop Hogs an Arkansas Fantastic Four recruiting class

LITTLE ROCK — The best two-way player in the state and a national top 75 recruit committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday as senior Khalen “KK” Robinson of Bryant announced his Thanksgiving Day pledge to head coach Eric Musselman, completing an Arkansas Fantastic Four recruiting class of four 2020 in-state hoopers all ranked in the national Top 100.

Robinson (6-1 point guard, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) chose the Hogs over Kansas, and he’s expected to sign his national letter of intent during the spring signing period that begins in mid-April. He also held offers from Texas Tech, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Illinois, and others.

Robinson joins 2020 Davonte Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 72 / 4-star prospect, committed in October and signed on Nov. 19); 2020 Moses Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 29 / 4-star prospect, committed on Nov. 9); and 2020 Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect, committed on Nov. 23) to form Musselman’s first class of high school pledges at Arkansas.

Prior to Robinson’s commitment, Arkansas’s national team recruiting rankings were: No. 6 in ESPN, No. 8 in 247Sports, and No. 15 in Rivals. Adding Robinson assuredly means some upward movement in those rankings. Arkansas has had only one Top 10 finish this decade — No. 8 in 2011 according to 247Sports — in the national team recruiting rankings.

Robinson took his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend of Oct. 18-20 at the same time that childhood friend an former spring/summer grassroots teammate Moody OV’ed to Fayetteville.

“The visit was amazing — the coaches, the players, the fans, just everything,” Robinson said on Oct. 20 shortly after completing his OV. “Coach (Musselman) told me how I’d fit in, how I’d evolve if I went there.”

Robinson and Moody visiting Arkansas on the same weekend was no coincidence, something Robinson talked about in the week leading up to their trip to Fayetteville.

“Growing up playing with Moses started a bond early,” Robinson said. “As we got older it grew. We always played great together and fed off each other’s energy on the court.”

Robinson took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in late August. Musselman and every member of Arkansas’s coaching staff traveled almost weekly to Oak Hill to visit Robinson in September and October.

Robinson also took official visits to TCU, Kansas, and Illinois, but in the end the chance to stay home and play for the Hogs won him over.

Robinson won MVP honors while leading Episcopal Collegiate to the 3A state championship as a freshman (2016-17) and he led Bryant to the 6A state title game as a junior (’18-19) before transferring to prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior season.

Robinson was a force on the 2019 Nike EYBL 17U circuit, catapulting himself into national-recruit status as he broke into the national top 100 rankings in the spring. His stat line was impressive — 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals — through all 13 Nike EYBL-session games while helping his 17U Pro Skills (TX) squad qualify for the prestigious Nike Peach Jam championship tournament in July.

The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense is disruptive and can be suffocating — he’s a plus-defender. Steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others. He’s an efficient 3-point shooter and he’s a determined slasher who finishes with toughness. He’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter (including down the stretch in tight games).

[img width=550 height=347]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EKG9JGZWkAEPiXy?format=jpg&name=small[/img][youtube]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWXi7tZTyKc&t=68s[/youtube][youtube]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo3FhR4Nhik[/youtube]