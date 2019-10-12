2020 national Top 100 Davonte Davis of Jacksonville commits to Musselman, Hoop Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s whirlwind recruitment of highly regarded senior point guard Davonte Davis of Jacksonville ended on Saturday with a commitment as “Devo” ironically became the first recruit from a deep in-state 2020 class to pledge to Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

Davis (6-4, ESPN national No. 79 / 4-star prospect) announced his commitment to the Hoop Hogs around 12:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

“I feel great about the decision I made,” Davis said. “I was really close with the coaching staff, which in the short amount of time is crazy. Hopefully when I get down there I will become a better player on and off the court.

“They said I fit in great with their program, and that the ball is going to be in my hands and I can play freely in their offense. The environment up there (at Arkansas) is great.”

Davis de-committed from Oklahoma State and re-opened his recruitment on Oct. 1, paving the way for Arkansas to re-enter the picture for his services. In the days that followed, Arkansas coaches saw him twice at Jacksonville basketball practice, including Wednesday when Musselman and Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams met with Davis and his grandparents — a meeting that resulted in a scholarship offer for Davis. In between those two stops in Jacksonville by Razorbacks coaches, Davis took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday.

From start to finish, Arkansas’s recruitment of Davis lasted only 11 days, quite a contrast to the Razorback coaching staff’s months-long pursuit of 2020 in-staters and national Top 100 prospects Moses Moody (6-6 wing, Montverde Academy in Florida by way of Little Rock, ESPN national No. 29 / 4-star prospect), Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect), Khalen “KK” Robinson(6-1 point guard, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia by way of Bryant, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect), and Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com).

The question now becomes: Does Davis’s commitment serve as the first domino to fall while setting off a series of commitments from his fellow in-state Hog targets? He played last spring and summer with both Moore and Williams on the 17U Woodz Elite squad that competed on the Nike EYBL grassroots basketball circuit.

“Yes for sure,” Davis said Saturday about recruiting Moore and Williams to join him at Arkansas. “I’m letting today go by and then I’ll be texting them guys. I think playing with them at the next level will be amazing after playing the last summer with them.”

Davis is expected to sign with Arkansas during the early period that runs Nov. 13-20. In addition to Arkansas and Oklahoma State, Davis held offers from Texas Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, and others.

“Of course it feels good,” Davis said Wednesday immediately after picking up his Hog offer. “I was really excited, for sure. I figured once they got to meet my grandparents and talk to them it would happen.

“He (Musselman) said I’d be a big part of his team. They went over some of the same things with my grandparents, to let us know what they have planned for me if I attend Arkansas — playing-wise and academically, too.”

Davis — he originally received an offer from the previous Arkansas coaching staff prior to committing to Oklahoma State in December — had quite a trip to Fayetteville on Saturday. Not only did he take in the Red-White intrasquad game, but Davis also met with coaches, players, and toured the basketball performance center.

“The visit was good,” Davis said on Sunday, Oct. 6. “I think I got along with coaches and talked to a couple of the players, which was fun. He (Musselman) told me that I fit in the pick-and-roll game really well with my height and length. Also being able to rebound and score anytime I want.

“I think what he has planned is really good for the kind of players he’s looking for. The way he explained it to me, he said that the ball will be in my hands.”

Davis battled through a knee injury in the spring and raised his level of play to help lead 17U Woodz Elite to the Nike Peach Jam in July, when he averaged a team-high 18.4 points to go with 4.8 rebounds per game. A year earlier he helped lead 16U Woodz Elite to national titles at both the Nike Peach Jam and the Las Vegas Fab 48, the latter of which he registered a triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 4 steals) in a semifinal win.

Davis also registered at least two triple-doubles in 5A-Central play during his junior season at Jacksonville (2018-19) — 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in a mid-January win over Sylvan Hills, then a week later he had 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over Maumelle.

“This conference (5A-Central) is really tough, but leading my team to a state championship is the goal,” Davis said of his upcoming senior season at Jacksonville. “So, getting to the state championship I think is an opportunity for all of us to come together and chase that goal.”

Davis is a long-armed, long-legged, wiry-strong lefty who combines quickness, skill, and long strides to get into the lane and to the basket seemingly at will. He’s a plus-facilitator with great court awareness and timing, an electrifying open-court playmaker who has improved his perimeter shot out to the 3-point line, and a dangerous defender who when locked in gets a lot of deflections and steals using his length and quickness.

Arkansas has two point guards on its 2019-20 roster — fourth-year junior Jalen Harris and senior graduate-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr. — so Davis will enter the ’20-21 season with an opportunity to earn a meaningful role as a freshman.

Musselman has now won his seventh pledge since taking over the program in early April, a group that includes five college-transfers who are all on campus, 2021 4-star combo forward Duncan Powell of DeSoto, TX, and Davis.

Linked below are Davonte Davis highlights and a recent interview …

