2020 ESPN Top 50 guard Rondel Walker to take second unofficial visit to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — If 2020 guard Rondel Walker releases his “top 8 (schools) on September 5th” as expected, the Arkansas Razorbacks are likely to be among the programs that make the cut.

Walker (6-3, 160, combo guard, Putnam City West in Oklahoma, ESPN national No. 45 / 4-star prospect) has official visits set for Kansas State (Sept. 6-8) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 12-14), and he confirmed on Friday that he’s planning another trip to Fayetteville for his second unofficial visit with the Hogs — likely to be on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“I’m probably coming back to Arkansas on the 21st (of September) and will go to the football game,” Walker said. “Then going home because the next day — the 22nd — is my birthday.”

Walker was Arkansas’s first unofficial visitor in August and picked up an offer from head coach Eric Musselman during that trip to Fayetteville.

“It went really well,” Walker said minutes after leaving campus on Aug. 1. “Great to get an offer. I liked how they framed things, and how I fit in the program.”

Walker, who visited with his parents, was impressed with the Arkansas coaching staff’s presentation.

“I like how they know their players,” he said. “They know how they fit. Players’ coaches.”

In addition to Arkansas, Kansas State, and Virginia Tech, Walker holds offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, SMU, Utah, Colorado State, and Texas-San Antonio among others.

Walker has said he’ll consider a future official visit to Arkansas.

“We’ll see after looking at everything,” he said.

Walker, who was teammates with 2020 Arkansas offers and 5-star prospects Greg Brown and Cade Cunningham on 17U Texas Titans of the Nike EYBL circuit, averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over the 13-game EYBL 17U regular season. During Nike Peach Jam in mid-July in North Augusta, S.C., he elevated his game as he shot 53% from the field and 45% from 3 while averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Walker’s surge in July prompted his rise in the recruiting rankings, specifically ESPN’s Top 100 in which he cracked the top 50 in August.

Prior to taking his visit to Arkansas, Walker talked about his game.

“I play defense and I feel I play defense really well,” he said. “I can knock down shots and can play the 1-3 but the point guard is my true position. Pass first but can get where I want when I want to create for myself as well as my teammates.”

Linked below is a recent highlight reel of Rondel Walker …