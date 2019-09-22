2020 Chris Moore of West Memphis said his weekend official visit to Arkansas was “amazing,” named Hogs in his “Top 3,” confirmed he’ll sign early

LITTLE ROCK — In what was a weekend of firsts for the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program and [b]Chris Moore[/b], the West Memphis combo forward said his official visit to Fayetteville was “amazing” and that the Hogs are now in his “Top 3.”

“It was amazing,” Moore said of his visit while on his way home to West Memphis on Sunday. “Coach Muss was so in tune with everything. It was obvious he’s been coaching at the highest level, especially the way he treated me and my family on my official visit.

“They’re in my Top 3 now. He really won me over this weekend.”

Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) declined to name the other two schools at the top of his list, but he did confirm that he will sign during the week-long early period that runs Nov. 13-20.

Moore’s trip to Fayetteville marked: 1) the first time a high school prospect completed two official visits in school history as Moore also OV’ed to Arkansas in 2018; 2) it was head coach Eric Musselman’s first high school prospect to OV since he took over the program in early April; 3) it was Moore’s first time on Arkansas’s campus since Musselman was hired; and 4) it was Moore’s first senior-season OV out of at least four scheduled for the next few weeks.

Moore, whose Arkansas offer from the previous coaching staff was reaffirmed by Musselman during his first week on the job as Head Hog, will also take OVs to Memphis (Oct. 4-6), Texas A&M (Oct. 11-13), Auburn (Nov. 1-3), and possibly Iowa State (originally set for Sept. 13-15, it may be rescheduled).

On Friday morning before Moore arrived for his OV in Fayetteville, his brother and West Memphis assistant coach Alvin Hawkins confirmed that Moore will sign his national letter of intent “early.”

Arkansas coaches have made Moore a priority, taking on-campus and in-home visits with him in West Memphis on Sept. 9 — the first day of the nearly six-month-long NCAA recruiting period — before coming back last week to see him at practice again.

Moore previously talked about that Sept. 9 in-home visit with Musselman and Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams.

“It went great,” Moore said. “I heard some really good things. He (Musselman) was giving me a perspective that a lot of college coaches haven’t given me. It kind of gave me a new thing to think about when it comes time to narrow my list.”

Moore said he was particularly impressed with Musselman’s vision for him at Arkansas.

“He gave me the comparison to Jordan Caroline (who played for Musselman at Nevada),” Moore said. “He was comparing how our games were almost identical, how he developed Jordan Caroline, how his numbers grew every year, and how he can get me to the next level — to the NBA.

“They talked about the vision the have for me to be a Razorback.”

Moore said Musselman and Williams raved about his motor and effort as a player and competitor.

“Of course my energy, that I play hard, my leadership,” Moore recalled of what Hog coaches told him Monday night. “Intangibles that I bring that most players don’t bring to the table.”

Moore said the positive in-home visit set the table for his OV to Arkansas.

“Yes it does,” he acknowledged. “Meeting with the coaches gives me the feeling that they’re really serious about me and want me to be a part of their program.”

Moore was 17U Woodz Elite’s leading scorer this spring and summer at more than 17 points per game, and he had a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam in mid-July that included a 15-point, 19-rebound, 5-block performance during pool play — a reminder of the double-double capability he brings to the floor every night. Including the the 13-game Nike EYBL circuit regular-season, Moore finished fourth in “box plus/minus” in the league.

“You know it helped me a lot,” Moore said during an Aug. 3 interview when asked about playing on the Nike circuit. “Now I got to the see the best of the best in the whole world (of grassroots basketball), from each state and each big city. Playing against those great guys, I got to see the competition I’m going to be playing against for a very long time (in college). It was a great experience, we fell short, but just being there and playing against those great guys was just a blessing.”

Moore is chiseled at 6-6, he’s quick and powerfully explosive, has an elite motor, and his improved handling and mid-range shooting skill projects him to playing a 3/4-combo-forward role at the college level. Moore’s instincts and interior craft are reminiscent of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson, and his leadership and team-first mentality helped make him a recruiting priority for the Hogs.