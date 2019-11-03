2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover

LITTLE ROCK — While no finality or resolution has been disclosed regarding sophomore-transfer Connor Vanover and his application through the NCAA for a waiver for immediate playing eligibility, there is no denying he would make a significant and positive impact on an Arkansas Razorbacks front line that is short in numbers and size.



Vanover (7-3 stetch-5, Little Rock native, California-Berkeley transfer) is the 10th of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 campaign.



What we already know: Vanover and Arkansas are still waiting on the NCAA’s decision on the waiver request for his immediate playing eligibility in 2019-20, but with the regular-season just two days away the likelihood of Vanover playing this season seems faint … Vanover averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 46.9% field goals, including 35.5% from 3, and 66.7% free throws as a freshman at Cal … he started 15 of the 28 games he played in last season at Cal, and he had a strong three-game stretch to close out the regular season by averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game as the Bears enjoyed a three-game winning streak that halted a 16-game losing skid … on the season, Vanover’s per-40-minute production was strong — 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks — at Cal, which finished 8-23 overall and 3-15 for last place in the Pac-12 … Vanover was impressive in his only appearance as a Hog so far — the annual Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in early October — when he had 15 points (including three made 3-pointers), a game-high 7 rebounds, and 2 steals.



What to look for in ’19-20 or ’20-21: Whether he sits or plays now, Vanover is the tallest Razorback by 7 inches and has three years of playing eligibility remaining … in terms of his uniqueness as a basketball talent, Vanover is an “alien” in that it’s not just his volume and efficiency shooting 3-pointers, but the fact his release is so quick and smooth for a player of his size … he will be a matchup nightmare for teams trying to defend him on the perimeter while also trying not to surrender rim-protection inside … during the Red-White game, Vanover gave fans a glimpse of how effective Arkansas will be running a two-man game with him and a guard as they play pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop schemes … even in the mid-post or 15 feet away from the basket, Vanover’s ability to turn, see over defenders, and release with touch above defenders while taking on contact is rare … he’s also a good passer … defensively, Vanover is not necessarily a volume rebounder but he is a good shot-blocker and alters a lot of shots without having to cover a lot of ground with footwork … end-to-end mobility and strength are works in progress, so if he sits out the current season Vanover benefits from having an extra year to improve in both areas.



What Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said about Connor Vanover (following the annual Red-White game in early October): “… Connor, we’re a lot different when he’s on the floor because he spaces it. He adds a dimension from, obviously, the size factor, but his three-point shooting, when you put him out there with some of our other guys, our spacing just opens up and there’s a lot more dribble-drives. It’s not often that you would say your dribble-drive lanes open up when a 7-2 or 7-3 guy is on the floor, but when Connor’s on the floor, our passing becomes a lot better, our rebounding becomes a lot better, our offensive flow becomes a lot better.”



2019-20 Projection: Transfer-redshirt season OR starter / Top 7 rotation.